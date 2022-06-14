SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms.

Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around 80 mph and the tornado had a max width of 25 yards

No injuries or deaths were reported, but residents all over the suburbs, especially near the tornado, sustained wind damage.

In Bellwood, winds were able to tear off a roof of an apartment building — leaving all the residents displaced. Footage from Skycam9 captured apartments on the building’s third floor completely exposed.

This is the first tornado in the area since last August, after six confirmed tornadoes were spotted throughout Ogle, DeKalb, Lee and Kane counties.

The warm air that moved into the area Monday evening created conditions for excessive heat, which is expected to stay around for the next few days. Midway Airport hit 100 degrees on Tuesday, the warmest day in Chicago since 2012.