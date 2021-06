The National Weather Service says if residents thought they felt an earthquake in western Indiana, they would be correct.

According to NWS, an earthquake occurred around 2:20 p.m., near Montezuma in Parke County. The earthquake measured 3.8 on the Richter scale. Parts of central Illinois were reportedly impacted by the earthquake as well.

If you thought you felt an earthquake in western Indiana, you thought right. Occurred around 320 pm, near Montezuma in Parke Co. 3.8 on the Richter scale. #INwx #indy — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 17, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

Some Chicagoans on social media shared that they felt the effects of the ripple.

Forecast details and more at wgntv.com/weather