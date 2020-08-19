Drought, extreme heat, fires creating dangerous situation in Western U.S.

Drought and extreme heat driving an active 2020 fire season which has smoke in the skies across much of the west.

Extreme heat in a region plagued by drought is fostering a horrendous 2020 fire season across the American West. The incendiary combo and the fires they’ve fostered has a huge swath of the region shrouded in smoke.

Residents in multiple states subjected to evacuations and firefighters facing an uphill battle to get a handle on the situation and suffering injuries in their efforts. The photos and video emerging from the region are gripping.



At least 30 fires are burning across California alone where the Governor has declared a state of emergency. Photojournalist Justin Sully takes us for a drive through the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in central California to the south of San Francisco.

Hairy conditions as the #LNULightningComplex fire burns along both sides of Berryessa Knoxville Road near Lake Berryessa. @GettyImagesNews @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/EVWKsgsump — Justin Sullivan (@sullyfoto) August 19, 2020



And the explosive development of the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in California south of San Francisco can be seen in this riveting time lapse from storm chaser/extreme weather photographer/videographer Jeff Boyne.

Check out the record high temperature which have occurred in the West and those predicted in the days ahead. Rainfall and drought maps posted here lay out the weather conditions which have contributed to the fires and their rapid spread. Over 140 record high temperatures have been broken across the West in the past four days reports the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

AIR QUALITY EMERGENCY

The smoke produced by the Western fires is producing its own health challenges and emergencies. Check out these air quality values in the Eest. The meaning air quality numbers are explained in a graphic I’ve included with this post.



More than 100,000 acres have burned in California—32,000 acres in the LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX fire there alone.

Check out this GOES-17 animation of the smoke plumes coming off the California fires.

Concerning view via #GOESWest overnight with shortwave infrared imagery revealing numerous ongoing wildfires over northern California. The 3.9 μm wavelength is sensitive to thermal energy, showing brightness temps warmer than 40degC (104degF) in yellow here. pic.twitter.com/klMqJmZpeM — William Churchill (@ChurchillWx) August 19, 2020