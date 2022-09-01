PIMA CO., AZ- Two hikers and a dog were airlifted from an Arizona canyon after reporting “heat-related issues”.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Air Unit plucked the trio from a trail in a remote canyon near Romero pass on Sunday August 28th.

All three could not walk out of the area on their own, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The video above shows the rescue of the dog, named Whisky.

He was a little wiggly but was otherwise “the best patient” said the rescue deputy.

PCSD said the hikers and Whisky have all recovered.

Arizona and several western states have been coping with excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories as a record-breaking heatwave scorches the region.

Dangerously high temps are expected throughout the Labor Day weekend, prompting many western communities to be on high alert for heat-related illnesses.