Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
77°
LIVE NOW
WGN News replay
Chicago
77°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Highland Park Parade Shooting
Chicago News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Destination Illinois
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Suburban 17-year-old charged in shooting of teen …
Experts aim to resurrect animal extinct since 1936
Gallery
Attempted kidnapping near West Ridge grocery store
Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair Wednesday
Video
WGN News Now
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Chicagoland in the midst of an abnormal dry spell
Top Stories
Forecast: Temps in low 80s, cooler lakeside
Video
While another 90-degree day is not out of the question, …
Sunshine, 80s on tap for Wednesday
Video
Digest
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Bulls release 2022-2023 regular season schedule
Top Stories
Yoan Moncada is the hero again for White Sox in comeback …
Video
Cubs have rare luck in extra innings on Tuesday vs …
Video
Alex Campbell talks Fire, Red Stars on ‘9 Good Minutes’
Video
Smith will travel with Bears to Seattle
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Odds that you’ll be ‘famous’ are slim, PR expert …
Video
Top Stories
Around Town visits Purple House Chicago
Video
9 @ 9: 42nd anniversary of ‘The Blues Brothers’
Video
Dean’s Home Video: She-Hulk, Echoes, Untold
Video
Dean shares his recipe for Grilled Pork Tenderloin, …
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Digest
Digest
Top Digest Headlines
Digest
Digest
Popular
Suburban 17-year-old charged in shooting of teen …
Bulls release 2022-2023 regular season schedule
Actress reported missing arrested in CA, police say
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan
Chicago’s comprehensive push to address homelessness
Attempted kidnapping near West Ridge grocery store
DeSantis: Florida is ‘where woke goes to die’