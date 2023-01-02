A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9AM for most of the area Monday morning.



The National Weather Service has put a Dense Fog Advisory in place for Cook, McHenry, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Will, LaSalle, Lake (Indiana), Porter, Jasper, and Newton Counties until 9AM. Visibility in many areas has fallen to just 100 feet.

Fog is patchy, but dense and makes seeing vehicles or stop signs ahead difficult to see. Expect this to linger through the late morning, with cloudy skies above it for the afternoon hours. Showers and even thunderstorms are possible late tonight, with temperatures near 60 by Tuesday.