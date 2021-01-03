Dense fog covers western portions of the Chicago area overnight into Monday forenoon

A Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded counties on the headlined map) will be in effect until midday Monday generally along and west of the Fox River Valley. Visibility will drop below a quarter-mile over much of the Advisory area lowering to less than 100 feet in some locations. Travel will be slow and difficult, complicated by temperatures in the 20s – leading to condensation and slick spots on highways and other paved areas such as parking lots, sidewalks and driveways.

So if traveling west, stay alert for quickly deteriorating visibility and fast-changing conditions that will actually blanket the western two-thirds of Illinois into Iowa and Missouri and north into Wisconsin (see gray-shaded areas on the larger U.S. map below). As a guide note the Current Visibility and Temperature maps below.

Grey Area depicts Dense Fog – Visibility 1/4 mile or less

Current Visibility in tenths of a mile

Current Temperatures