Dense fog again develops over areas away from close-in Chicago

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area tonight until 10 AM CST Wednesday morning (see grey-shaded counties on the map below). In the Advisory area visibility will drop below a quarter-mile and end up 100-feet or less at many locations. Travel and outdoor activities will be impacted adversely not only because of the deteriorating visibility, but also with temperatures well below freezing in the 20s, there may end up being a thin coating of an icy glaze on untreated pavement and other exposed surfaces (steps, handrails, etc).

Poorest visibility will be along and west of the Fox River Valley. Conditions should improve significantly in most areas by mid-late morning Wednesday.



Check the maps below for current visibility and temperatures across NE Illinois into NW Indiana.

Current Visibility in tenths of a mile

Current Temperatures