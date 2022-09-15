Dense fog developed early this Thursday morning dropping visibility to near zero in many areas away from Lake Michigan and Chicago. The low visibility has caused hazardous driving conditions in many areas, so if you’re on the road early this morning take extra precautions and driving carefully – visibilities will improve by mid-morning.

The extensive area under the Fog Advisory is depicted in grey on the headlined map. The broad area of fog has developed along a cold frontal boundary extending along and either side of an arc stretching from the west in DeKalb and Kane Counties through LaSalle and Grundy Counties down through Ford County to the far south and then back northeast into northwest Indiana.

Check the map below for latest visibility observations.