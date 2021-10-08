Dense fog a problem in parts of the Chicago area this Friday morning

Scattered areas of dense fog have formed in many parts of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Friday morning – visibility dropping below a quarter mile at some locations. If traveling this morning, be aware that visibility could lower quickly to near zero in spots, making for very difficult/dangerous driving conditions. Dense Fog Advisories for more widespread fog are in effect across southern Wisconsin and northwest and central Illinois until mid-morning.

Across the Chicago area, Illinois counties adjacent to Wisconsin and west of the Fox River Valley will have the best chance of a more widespread fog developing. Check out the map below showing current areas with visibility restrictions.

