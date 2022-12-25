A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”

A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20.

Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds begin to gather late.

Becoming cloudy overnight with some light snow developing by late evening or after midnight.

Most areas should receive less than one inch, but snow could be a bit heavier well south and west of the city.

Overnight lows 7-12 degrees.