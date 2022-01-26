Dangerously cold temps/wind chills across the Chicago area this Wednesday morning

If you’re outside this morning, make it as brief as possible and bundle-up, making sure your face and hands are covered – frostbite could occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. Area-wide temperatures have dropped well below zero and wind chills are in the -20 to -30-degree range. Lowest temps and coldest wind chills have occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley as usual – as of 7AM the lowest temps were -23 at Rochelle and -20 at Aurora while Aurora has registered a wind chill of -41 and Rochelle a -40 wind chill. Temperatures may yet reach a couple degrees colder before bottoming-out by 8AM.

The low temp so far at Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare has been -5 with a coldest wind chill-18. These are the coldest temps so far this winter and the coldest since last February. Starting out this cold, we will most likely struggle to get much higher than 10-degrees today, along with persistent sub-zero wind chills. So stay bundled-up and continue to protect exposed skin any time you are out and about.

Winds should pick-up out of the southwest later this afternoon and tonight, with temps falling back a bit this evening and then actually increasing overnight.

Following is a list of area airport locations and their lowest temps and coldest wind chills as of 7AM this Wednesday morning.



Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Rochelle….-23/-40

Aurora/Sugar Grove…-20/-41

Du Page/West Chicago…-16/-29

Rockford…-16/-26

Freeport…-16/-21

Morris/Washburn…-15/-28

Joliet…-15/-17

DeKalb…-14/-32

Sterling/Rock Falls…-13/-24

Lansing…-10/-23

Kankakee…-9/-24

Waukegan…-9/-19

Peru/Ottawa…-8/-22

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…-8/-25

Pontiac…-8/-20

O’Hare…-5/-18

Palwaukee/Wheeling…-4/-18

Midway…-4/-16



NW Indiana

Rensselaer…-13/-25

Valparaiso…-8/-24

Gary…-6/-19



SE Wisconsin

Janesville…-17/-31

Kenosha…-14/-30

Burlington/Lake Geneva…Missing