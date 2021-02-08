Dangerous wind chills follow, as snow moves east

As the accumulating snow moves off to the east, skies will gradually clear from the west overnight, allowing temperatures to fall quickly over the fresh snow cover. Winds will be light, 5 to 10 mph, but when combined with temperatures 5 to 10 below, areas to the west of Chicago will experience dangerous wind chills in the -20 to -30-degree range during the early morning hours Tuesday. A Wind chill Advisory will be in effect for that area, outlined in the pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Greatest snowfall totals from Monday’s weather system occurred in counties along the I-80 and I-88/290 corridors into Chicago where generally 2 to 4-inch+ fell. Snowfall totals tapered off to the north and south. Below is a short listing of reports received as of 10PM Monday evening. Maps depicting current temperatures, wind chills and radar returns are also displayed below.

Location/total snowfall (inches)

Humboldt Park…4.6

Lincolnwood…4.0

O’Hare…3.9 (Official Chicago total)

Midway…3.8

Medinah…3.6

St. Charles…3.4

Bensenville…3.3

Crown Point, IN…3.3

DeKalb…3.3

Carol Stream…3.1

Elk Grove Village…2.8

Lakeview…2.8

Peotone…2.8

Schaumburg…2.8

Roselle…2.6

Naperville…2.5

Carbon Hill…2.1

Arlington heights…2.0

Woodridge…2.0

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…1.8

Oak Forest…1.5

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chill Temperatures

Current Weather Radar Mosaic