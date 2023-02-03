The southern edge of frigid Arctic–source high pressure has nosed into the Chicago area this Friday morning with temperatures dropping into single-digits above and below zero and wind chills generally in the -10 to -20 range. As of 7AM this morning, the lowest airport temperatures were along and west of the Fox River Valley -a minus-6 at DeKalb and Rochelle. Coldest wind chills were -24 at Aurora/Sugar Grove and -20 at DeKalb.
If you’re out and about this morning, make sure you protect your face/hands – exposed skin can develop frostbite in as little as 20 to 30 minutes under these conditions.
Following is a list of lowest temps/coldest wind chills at area airport locations as of 7AM this morning:
Location Low temp/coldest wind chill
DeKalb…..-6/-20
Rochelle….-6/-17
Freeport….-5/-19
Aurora/Sugar Grove….-4/-24
Rockford….-4/-18
Waukegan….-3/-17
Du Page/West Chicago….-2/-19
Sterling/Rock Falls….-1/-16
Schaumburg….-1/-15
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….0/-18
O’Hare….0/-17
Morris/Washburn….0/-14
Peru/Ottawa….0/-13
Palwaukee/Wheeling….1/-14
Midway….2/-16
Joliet….3/-10
Lansing….3/-12
Pontiac….3/-12
Kankakee…4/-12
NW Indiana:
Gary….5/-13
Rensselaer….6/-10
Valparaiso….11/-4
SE Wisconsin:
Janesville….-4/-20
Kenosha…-3/-18