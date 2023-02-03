The southern edge of frigid Arctic–source high pressure has nosed into the Chicago area this Friday morning with temperatures dropping into single-digits above and below zero and wind chills generally in the -10 to -20 range. As of 7AM this morning, the lowest airport temperatures were along and west of the Fox River Valley -a minus-6 at DeKalb and Rochelle. Coldest wind chills were -24 at Aurora/Sugar Grove and -20 at DeKalb.

If you’re out and about this morning, make sure you protect your face/hands – exposed skin can develop frostbite in as little as 20 to 30 minutes under these conditions.

Following is a list of lowest temps/coldest wind chills at area airport locations as of 7AM this morning:



Location Low temp/coldest wind chill

DeKalb…..-6/-20

Rochelle….-6/-17

Freeport….-5/-19

Aurora/Sugar Grove….-4/-24

Rockford….-4/-18

Waukegan….-3/-17

Du Page/West Chicago….-2/-19

Sterling/Rock Falls….-1/-16

Schaumburg….-1/-15

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….0/-18

O’Hare….0/-17

Morris/Washburn….0/-14

Peru/Ottawa….0/-13

Palwaukee/Wheeling….1/-14

Midway….2/-16

Joliet….3/-10

Lansing….3/-12

Pontiac….3/-12

Kankakee…4/-12





NW Indiana:

Gary….5/-13

Rensselaer….6/-10

Valparaiso….11/-4



SE Wisconsin:

Janesville….-4/-20

Kenosha…-3/-18

