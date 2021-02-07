Dangerous wind chills across the Chicago area this Sunday morning – more light snow possible later this afternoon/overnight

As snow ended from the west Saturday evening, skies cleared across the Chicago area overnight with northwest winds bringing a reinforcing surge of Arctic-source cold air. This on top of the fresh 1 to 2-inch snow cover has resulted in temperatures dropping to -5 to -10 and even colder along with widespread dangerous  -20 to -35-degree  wind chills.  A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon. So if you’re out in the elements, bundle up, exposed skin could develop frostbite in 30-minutes or less. Maps showing the latest temperatures, winds, wind chills are below. Temperatures will struggle to reach single-digits above zero this afternoon and wind chills will stay below zero all day.

A weak upper-level low-pressure disturbance will ripple across our region later this afternoon/overnight bringing cloudiness and likely another round of light snow, main accumulations of an inch or more will be along and south of Interstate-80, but there could be at least a dusting in most parts of the area. A stronger disturbance looks to bring more clouds and a better chance of accumulating 1 to 2-inches snowfall area-wide from about midday Monday into the evening. Check the pictorial prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service below.

