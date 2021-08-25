Dangerous heat today, especially along and south of Interstate-80

Wednesday northern Illinois is expected to experience dangerous heat levels of 100-degrees or higher for a second consecutive day. Highest heat index readings approaching 110-degrees are likely along and south of Interstate-80 where a Heat Advisory (orange-shaded area on the headlined map) will be in effect from 11AM until 7PM CDT. Stay out of the sun as much as possible, as the heat index could be 10 to 15-degrees higher in direct sunlight.

Clouds could alleviate the heat to some extent. The approach of a cold front from the northwest will cause building cumulus clouds to develop late morning into the afternoon with showers/t-storms possible later in the day into the evening hours. A weak upper-air disturbance moving slowly east into Illinois out of SE Iowa could also give some cloudiness/showers to southern sections of our area.

Heat Advisories extend from southern Michigan south into the Mississippi River Valley…