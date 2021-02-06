Dangerous cold grips the Chicago area with light snow accumulation

Dangerously cold temperatures have caused light snow to quickly accumulate throughout the area, creating hazardous travel conditions during a historic cold snap for the Chicago area.
For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
by: Mike JanssenPosted: / Updated:
Dangerously cold temperatures have caused light snow to quickly accumulate throughout the area, creating hazardous travel conditions during a historic cold snap for the Chicago area.
For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.