Dangerous cold grips the Chicago area with light snow accumulation

A “Clipper” low pressure impulse will move through our area from the northwest Saturday, spreading a steady snow over our area beginning in the afternoon and then gradually ending from the north and west later Saturday evening. Greatest accumulation is expected south of Interstate-80 where a Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4-inches will be in effect from Noon until Midnight. Snowfall should taper off the farther north you go with an inch or less forecast for the counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Chicago could be in the 1 to 3-inch category. See the pictorial prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service below.

After sub-zero low temperatures Saturday morning, afternoon highs will probably struggle to reach 10 to 12-degrees with -5 to -15-degree wind chills all day. After the snow moves out, colder air will follow with low temps Sunday morning in the minus 5 to minus 10-degree or colder range and dangerous wind chills -15 to -30-degrees. See latest Temps and Wind Chills displayed below.