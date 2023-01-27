A blustery cold front swept into Wisconsin and Illinois, including the Chicago area Friday.

Falling snow caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area.

Multiple crashes and closures were reported on expressways and streets as the Friday evening rush hour began.

Whiteout conditions were reported toward the Wisconsin state line.

Wisconsin State Patrol said a multi-vehicle crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. and blocked northbound Interstate 41 in Kenosha County near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Snow, ice and white conditions factored into the crash, according to the State Patrol.

SEVERAL vehicles involved in this crash on I-94 NB near #Kenosha. ALL LANES BLOCKED north of the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. Delays go back to Wadsworth Rd. pic.twitter.com/rdVFYlp3wM — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) January 27, 2023

Additionally in Wisconsin, snowy conditions led to a massive traffic pile-up that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours between Janesville and Beloit, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Rock County, the State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. The Wisconsin State Journal reported one person was injured.

State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Beloit area had seen 2.2 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

A separate multiple vehicle crash has ALL LANES BLOCKED in both directions I-39 S/I-90 E near #Janesville. Northbound traffic is backed up all the way before the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. pic.twitter.com/mAchez96pZ — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) January 27, 2023

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.

NWS said accumulating snow from three to six inches is expected through the advisory.

How much snow will we get this weekend in Chicago?

Occasional snow showers will continue Friday afternoon.

Skies will clear for late Friday night but another snow maker arrives Saturday.

Accumulations will be light in areas south of I-80. One to 2 inches are expected there. Areas closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line could see nearly five inches.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

The snow should leave the area on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly for next week.