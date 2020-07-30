Coolest summer day in weeks Friday, warmer this weekend

CHICAGO — A Beach Hazard Statement from the National Weather Service in Chicago remains in effect into Friday evening, as rip currents and dangerous waves batter the shores of Lake Michigan.

Conditions will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler Thursday night with a low temperature around 65 degrees and dipping into the low 60s inland.

Friday will be partly sunny and a bit breezy and cool for the season as well, with a high of 75 degrees, eight degrees below normal. At night, a sprinkle or light shower are possible near Lake Michigan in the pre-dawn hours.

Saturday will have more sunshine and mixed clouds, with temperatures remaining below seasonal levels and possibly hitting a high of 80 degrees. Sunday will start with sun buy clouds will slowly build up, bringing seasonable temperatures and possibly a thunderstorm to 20-30 percent of the area.

There will be a good deal of cloudiness to start the week, with windy and cooler conditions as temperatures reach from upper 60s to the mid-70s, showers are possible, but things may clear and warm up by Wednesday.