Temperatures were cool across NE Illinois and NW Indiana early this Tuesday morning, but not quite as cold as they could have been due to our area still being under the influence of cyclonic flow associated with low pressure centered over southeastern Canada. NW winds 8-12 mph and scattered mid-level clouds were enough to keep temps from falling further.

Lowest temps were along and west of the Fox River Valley – Aurora/Sugar Grove airport reported a low of 34 and Rochelle hit 37. The official low at Chicago’s O’Hare international airport was 46 degrees – Midway recorded a low of 48.

Following is a list of area airport low temps this morning:

Airport Location/Low temp

Aurora/Sugar Grove….34

Rochelle….37

Sterling/Rock Falls….38

Pontiac….38

Morris….39

Freeport….39

Kankakee….39

Rockford….40

Peru….40

DeKalb….41

Lansing….43

Joliet….43

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..43

DuPage/West Chicago….43

Waukegan….45

Wheeling/Palwaukee….46

O’Hare….46

Midway….48



NW Indiana

Rensselaer….41

Gary….46

Valparaiso….46

SE Wisconsin

Janesville….41

Burlington/Lake Geneva….42

Kenosha….45



