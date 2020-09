Dramatically clearer blue skies have offered Chicago area residents us such a beautiful view of the sky today, particularly in areas along and close to Lake Michigan where the day's stabilizing "NE" winds have swept skies clear of the cumulus clouds evident west of the city. Northwest winds aloft have brought Canadian air free of the Western smoke to the area.

Model smoke forecasts keep Chicago area skies smoke-free Saturday. But a return to hazier, smoky skies is evident from model projection of the smoke's resurgence are clear as we move into Sunday morning.