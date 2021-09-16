Cool Fall-like morning across the Chicago area

Temperatures dipped below 50-degrees at several area airport locations early this Thursday morning – lowest was 47-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove, followed closely by 48-degrees at far western Sterling/Rock Falls and Rochelle. At Chicago’s official O’Hare location low temp was 57 – the coldest since a similar 57 degrees on July 2 and 54 on June 22. Low temps at nearby out of state locations were 44 degrees at Burlington/Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and 46 degrees at the Gary Indiana airport.
Following is a list of area locations and low temps:
Location/low temp
Aurora/Sugar Grove….47
Rochelle….48
Sterling/Rock Falls….48
Lansing ….49
Freeport….49
DuPage/West Chicago….50
Peru/Ottawa….50
Rockford….50
Waukegan….50
Pontiac….50
Morris/Washburn….50
Joliet….51
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….52
Palwaukee/Wheeling….53
O’Hare….57
Midway….59
Gary IN….46
Valparaiso IN….50
Rensselaer IN….50
Burlington/Lake Geneva WI….44
Janesville WI….48
Kenosha….49