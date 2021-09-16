Cool Fall-like morning across the Chicago area

Temperatures dipped below 50-degrees at several area airport locations early this Thursday morning – lowest was 47-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove, followed closely by 48-degrees at far western Sterling/Rock Falls and Rochelle. At Chicago’s official O’Hare location low temp was 57 – the coldest since a similar 57 degrees on July 2 and 54 on June 22. Low temps at nearby out of state locations were 44 degrees at Burlington/Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and 46 degrees at the Gary Indiana airport.

Following is a list of area locations and low temps:

Location/low temp

Aurora/Sugar Grove….47

Rochelle….48

Sterling/Rock Falls….48

Lansing ….49

Freeport….49

DuPage/West Chicago….50

Peru/Ottawa….50

Rockford….50

Waukegan….50

Pontiac….50

Morris/Washburn….50

Joliet….51

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….52

Palwaukee/Wheeling….53

O’Hare….57

Midway….59





Gary IN….46

Valparaiso IN….50

Rensselaer IN….50

Burlington/Lake Geneva WI….44

Janesville WI….48

Kenosha….49