There is an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms across much of the Chicago area this Monday afternoon. The greatest risk will be damaging winds in excess of 75 mph, with a chance of large hail – even a few tornadoes will be possible. The Severe Risk area extends from Wisconsin through Lower Michigan, the northern portion of Illinois, and much of Indiana and Ohio – see the headlined Severe Weather Outlook map.

Once they start developing, storms will be moving 40 to 50 mph in an east/southeast direction. So keep an eye to the west and north, and be prepared to take appropriate protective actions should severe weather approach your area.