Continue Flash Flood Warning for portions of Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties until 10:15PM CDT…

3:18 PM...3/4 inch hail at 1 mile SSW of Rolling Meadows (Cook County)5:33 PM...3/4 inch hail 6 miles east of Oregon (Ogle county)6:29 PM...Funnel clouds in SW Winnebago County6:37 PM...Ping pong size hail 2 mile ESE of Oregon (Ogle County)6:37 PM...Shingles blown off house /tree limbs down Pingree Grove (Kane County)6:37 PM...1/2 inch rain in 10-15 minutes at Randall/McDonald Rd (Kane Co)6:40 PM...Trees down near Castle Rock State Park SSW of Oregon (Ogle Co)6:44 PM... Large trees down Genoa (DeKalb county)6:44 PM...Trees down on house/downed trees Castellan Sub.W of Dixon(Lee Co)6:44 PM...Power out in Nelson (Lee County)6:35 PM...Power out, trees down Burlington/Empire Rd Campton Hills (Kane Co)7:04 PM...O’Hare Airport wind gusts 53 mph (Cook County)7:10PM...Strong winds/power outages in Addison area (DuPage Co)

Additional Reports... 6:30PM...Trees down Freed Rd and Peace Rd in Sycamore (DeKalb Co)7:06PM...Large tree down on car Diversey/75th in near Elmwood park (Cook Co)7:26PM...54 mph winds 3Mi NE of Navy Pier (Lake Michigan)7:41PM...72 mph winds at WLPO in Peru ...large trees down/corn flattened7:48PM...1.25-inches rain measured 3PM-7:45PM Elgin (Kane Co)7:51PM...Large trees down in Wood Dale (DuPage Co)7:57PM...Trees down and power outages in Newark (Kendall Co)7:59PM...wind gusts to 48 mph at Midway Airport (Cook Co)8:06PM...Several snapped power poles..Sleepy Hollow /Randall Road (Kane Co)8:08PM...2-ft diameter tree down blocked road in Somonauk (DeKalb Co)8:13PM...58 mph winds at Gary Airport (Lake Co, IN)8:15PM...71 mph winds at Morris/Washburn Airport (Grundy Co)8:45PM...Large tree down, Beecher (Will Co)9PM...70 mph wind/tree limbs down in South haven (Porter Co IN)9:32PM...trees blocking road – 1 mi west Tonica (LaSalle Co)