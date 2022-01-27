Complex Lake-effect snow event from along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline into NW Indiana tonight and Friday morning –significant accumulations possible

Hazardous driving conditions are expected along and inland of the Illinois and NW Indiana shoreline for the Friday morning commute.

After Midnight until noon Friday – a Winter Storm Warning (pink-shaded area on the headlined map) will be in effect for Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois calling for areas of wide-ranging snow accumulations from an inch or two well inland all the way up to possibly localized 8-inches-plus at some points along and just inland of the adjoining Lake Michigan shoreline – this includes the City of Chicago.

Lesser total snowfall amounts (from 1 to as much as 5-inches) are anticipated in Du Page County, farther south across southern Cook County into Lake County in NW Indiana where a Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) will be in effect until late morning Friday.



The north to northeast winds will gradually shift northwesterly and weaken late morning into Friday afternoon with the lake-effect snow in turn weakening and shifting off to the east.