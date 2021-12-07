Coldest Temps yet this winter across the Chicago area

With the center of frigid Arctic-source high pressure overhead this Tuesday morning, temperatures dropped to their coldest early winter levels yet across the Chicago area. A few airport locations registered single digits and negative wind chills before an overcast altocumulus cloud deck moved in from the west, cutting back on the long-wave radiational heat loss and capping most low temps in the 10 to 13-degree range. Lowest temp and coldest wind chill, 7 and a minus-6, was registered at the DeKalb airport.
Temperature will only rise into the 20s today, and some light snow is expected to fall later this afternoon and overnight as a weak low pressure approaches from the northwest.
Location/Low temp/coldest wind chill
DeKalb….7/-6
Freeport….7/-1
Rochelle….7/-1
Aurora/Sugar Grove….8/-3
Sterling/Rock Falls….8/-1
Waukegan….9/0
Rockford….10/-3
Morris/Washburn….10/-1
DuPage/West Chicago….10/-1
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….10/-1
Peru/Ottawa….10/2
Lansing….12/1
Kankakee….12/1
Pontiac….12/1
Midway….13/0
O’Hare….13/2
Palwaukee/Wheeling….13/2
Joliet….13/6
NW Indiana:
Valparaiso….12/-1
Gary…12/1
Rensselaer…12/2
SE Wisconsin:
Burlington/Lake Geneva….6/-4
Kenosha….9/-2
Janesville….9/0