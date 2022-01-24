Coldest temperatures in nearly a year to blast Chicago this week

First the snow, now the bitter cold

The coldest temperatures in nearly a year are on the way.

It was February 7, 20221 when the mercury bottomed out at -7 degrees. Should the official thermometer drop to -8 degrees or colder, it would be the coldest reading since late January, 2019.

The combination of bitterly cold temperatures and biting northwest winds will produce dangerous wind chills of -5 degrees to -20 dgrees Tuesday morning; and even colder Wednesday morning: -15º to -30º.

Frost bite can develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes with such brutal wind chills.

Bundle up from head to toe in multiple layers if you must be outdoors for any extended period of time.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The good news is this cold spell promises to hit hard, but will not be prolonged. Temperatures will moderate by Thursday, within striking distance of freezing.