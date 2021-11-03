Coldest morning yet this fall – lower 20s at several area locations

With the center of cold Canadian high pressure directly overhead, clear skies and calm winds, conditions were perfect for maximum radiational heat loss overnight, and as a result we experienced the coldest temperatures yet this fall. Area-wide readings dropped into the 20s – even in the city where the official thermometer at O’Hare registered a low temp of 29-degrees.
Lowest airport readings this Wednesday morning occurred at favorite cold spots along and west of the Fox River Valley. – 21 degrees was recorded at Aurora/Sugar Grove, Rochelle and Freeport followed closely by 22-degrees at Sterling/Rock Falls and Rockford. In SE Wisconsin Burlington/Lake Geneva hit 20-degrees.
We can expect a couple more chilly mornings before a warming trend sets in beginning Friday and running into early next week.
Following is a list of area airport low temperatures:
Location/low temp
Aurora/Sugar Grove….21
Freeport….21
Rochelle….21
Rockford….22
Sterling/Rock Falls….22
DuPage/West Chicago….23
Morris/Washburn….23
DeKalb….24
Joliet….24
Pontiac….25
Schaumburg….26
Waukegan….26
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….26
Peru/Ottawa….26
Kankakee….27
Lansing….27
Palwaukee…28
O’Hare….29
Midway….30
NW Indiana:
Rensselaer….25
Gary….27
Valparaiso….29SE Wisconsin:
Burlington/Lake Geneva….20
Janesville….23
Kenosha….24