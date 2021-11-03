Coldest morning yet this fall – lower 20s at several area locations

CHICAGO — A woman convicted of helping to kill her mother in Bali and stuff the body into a suitcase was deported to the United States and is expected to return to Chicago Wednesday.

Heather Mack, 26, was released from prison on Friday after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. Her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who was also convicted in the killing, was sentenced to 18 years and remains in prison.