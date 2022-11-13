Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.

Following is a list of area airport low temps this morning:

Location/low temp

Sterling/Rock Falls….21

Aurora/Sugar Grove….22

Pontiac….23

DeKalb….24

Kankakee….24

Morris/Washburn….24

Peru/Ottawa….26

Lansing….27

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…27

Waukegan….27

Rochelle….28

Freeport….28

Du Page/West Chicago….29

Joliet…..29

O’Hare….29

Palwaukee/Wheeling….29

Rockford….29

Midway….30

NW Indiana:

Gary….28

Rensselaer….28

Valparaiso….28



SE Wisconsin:

Kenosha….24

Burlington/Lake Geneva….28

Janesville….30



