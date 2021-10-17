Coldest fall 2021 morning yet – a few spots experience frost

Under clear skies, light winds and cool high pressure overhead, temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s Chicago-area-wide this Sunday morning.

Some frost likely occurred at a few locations where readings dropped into the middle and lower 30s. Temperature sensors are located about 4 feet above the ground and readings can drop a few degrees lower closer to ground level. Lowest area airport location temp was recorded at Rochelle 32 degrees, with a 36-degree low at Joliet, Rockford and Rensselaer IN.

The average date of the first fall freeze (32 degrees) is October 13th at O’Hare, October 8th at Rockford and October 23rd at Midway. Chicago’s official coldest October reading occurred almost 100 years ago – 19 degrees on the 28th and 29th back in 1925.

Following is a list of lowest airport temps this morning:

Location/low temp

Rochelle….32

Rockford….36

Joliet….36

DuPage/West Chicago….37

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….38

Schaumburg….38

Morris/Washburn….38

Sterling/Rock Falls….39

Pontiac….40

Peru/Ottawa….40

Lansing…41

Freeport….41

Waukegan….42

O’Hare….43

Midway….43

Indiana:

Rensselaer….36

Valparaiso…41

Gary….41

Wisconsin

Janesville….36

Burlington/Lake Geneva….37

Kenosha….39







