Colder temperatures will follow showers and thunderstorms tonight

At midnight a band of showers and thunderstorms overlays a west-east oriented low pressure warm front/cold front complex across northernmost sections of the Chicago area. A 15 to 20-degree temperature differential exists with low to mid 60s over most of the Chicago area south of this complex and mid to upper 40s to the north.

After midnight the low pressure center and warm front will move off to the east, dragging the cold front behind – the cold front and associated band of showers/thunderstorms gradually sinking south and east across northeast Illinois. Cold air will slowly envelop our area from the north and west – readings dropping into the 40s area-wide by the early morning hours Friday.

Follow the frontal movement and band of showers/thunderstorms along with the temperature change on the weather radar and temperature maps below.