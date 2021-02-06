Cold with another round of accumulating snow Saturday – Dangerous Wind Chills Later Saturday night into Sunday

An “Alberta Clipper” low pressure impulse will move through our area from the northwest Saturday, spreading a steady snow over our area beginning in the afternoon and then gradually ending from the north and west later Saturday evening. Accumulations of 2 to 4-inches are expected over a good portion of the area with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Noon until Midnight. Snowfall should be heaviest along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor tapering-off the farther north you go with around an inch forecast for the counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Chicago should receive around 2 to 3-inches.

After sub-zero low temperatures Saturday morning, afternoon highs will probably struggle to reach 10 to 12-degrees with -5 to -15-degree wind chills all day. An influx of colder air will follow the snow overnight with low temps Sunday morning in the minus 5 to minus 10-degree or colder range and dangerous wind chills -15 to -30-degrees prompting an area-wide Wind Chill Advisory from Midnight tonight to noon Sunday.

With a continued NW flow aloft, cold will continue with periodic potentially accumulating snows…

– Sunday Mid-afternoon into the overnight hours

– Monday late morning into the evening

– Wednesday…light snow

– Thursday afternoon through the overnight into Friday morning

