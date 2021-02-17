Cold start to the day – especially away from the lake – light snow later today/tonight

Temperatures dropped well below zero away from the lake overnight/early this Wednesday morning. A check of area airport locations showed the coldest reading was -16 at Kankakee, followed by -14 at Aurora/Sugar Grove, Pontiac, and Sterling/Rock Falls. Readings stayed above zero under a band of low clouds along and just inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline.

Light snow is expected to spread over our area from the southwest later this afternoon into the overnight hours. Only minor accumulations are expected.

The following is a listing of lowest temperatures at area airport locations this morning: Location/Lowest Temperature

Kankakee….-16

Aurora/Sugar Grove….-14

Pontiac….-14

Sterling/Rock Falls…-14

Rochelle….-13

Freeport….-12

Rensselaer IN….-11

Janesville WI….-11

Rockford….-10

Morris/Washburn….-10

Lansing….-9

Joliet….-8

Peru/Ottawa….-6

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…-5

DeKalb….-5

Du Page/West Chicago….-4

Valparaiso IN….-4

Gary IN….-2

Schaumburg….2

Kenosha WI….5

O’Hare….6

Midway….6

Waukegan….9

Wheeling/Palwaukee….9

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Temperatures



