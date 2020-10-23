Cold front moving east across the Chicago area this morning, followed by falling temps and rain/embedded thunderstorms

A cold front will move east across northeast Illinois into NW Indiana this Friday morning, followed by falling temperatures and an extensive band of rain with a few embedded t-storms. Gusty winds will shift from southwest to northwest and temperatures in the 60s will quickly fall through the 50s into the 40s as the front makes its way across the Chicago area. Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will follow the frontal boundary and persist much of the day, until gradually ending from the west – follow the precipitation movement on the weather radar mosaic below.

Northwest winds gusting 25-35 mph will cause 8 to 14-ft waves to build along the Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline later this afternoon/evening, and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect for that area into the southwestern Lower Michigan shoreline through Saturday forenoon.