Cold, crisp morning across the Chicago area – coldest yet this fall at Midway and O’Hare

Temperatures dipped into the teens in outlying areas early this Friday morning after skies cleared and winds dropped off overnight, allowing for maximum radiational heat loss. Lowest temp at an area airport location was 17 at Rochelle followed closely by 18 at Rockford and Sterling/Rock Falls. The 26 at O’Hare and 27 at Midway were the coldest readings so far this fall at those locations.

Following is a list of area airport low temperatures this morning:

Location/low temp

Rochelle….17

Rockford….18

Sterling….Rock Falls….18

Freeport….19

Aurora/Sugar Grove….19

DeKalb….20

Morris/Washburn….21

DuPage/West Chicago….22

Joliet….22

Pontiac….22

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….22

Peru/Ottawa….23

Kankakee….23

Schaumburg….23

Waukegan….24

Lansing….24

O’Hare….26

Midway….27

Palwaukee/Wheeling….27





NW Indiana:

Rensselaer….23

Valparaiso….26

Gary….27

SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….19

Kenosha….21

Janesville….21



