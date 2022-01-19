Cold continues Thursday with highs in teens

Wednesday night will be clear and very cold.

Much of the area will see dangerously cold wind chill temps between (-5) and (-15) degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Porter and LaPorte counties for lake effect snow. Possible accumulations are 2″-8″.

Latest Watches and Warnings

Thursday will be sunny and not as windy but still very cold. Highs in the mid-teens are expected.

Not quite as cold for Friday.

More clouds and a chance of some weekend light snow at times with highs in the mid 20s and low in the teens.

We should have had 14″ of snow this season. So far we’ve logged only about 6.5”.