Cold Christmas: Blast of colder air to swoop in Thursday

Uncomfortably cold air is headed this way Christmas Eve (Thursday) and Christmas Day (Friday).

Temps are to drop from near 50-degrees on thermometers here Wednesday in the Chicago area to low teens by Thursday morning. Wind chills will dive into single digits. And temps will hit single digits on the thermometer Friday with chills -3 to -9. That’s a dangerous level of cold air–especially coming as it will after unseasonable 50-deg warmth Wednesday and with roaring WNW winds accompanying the frigid air.

But there are several things to keep in mind. The core of the coming cold blast is to spend basically two days in the area–easing to daytime upper 20s to mid 30s over the weekend. So it will be cold but hardly as cold as the late week blast!

This year’s cold blast is to bring accumulating snows to snow belts downwind of the Great Lakes and system snow is likely to accumulate over the Eastern Midwest and across the North Woods. Snow to our north has been in shorter than usual supply.

