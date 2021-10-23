Cold, chilly start to Saturday, mostly clear skies

Weather

Today: Frost advisory in some suburbs until 8a. Mostly sunny & chilly. NE 10 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 55

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Sunset 17:56. Increasing clouds overnight, not as frosty. Low: 46

Sunday: Rain developing, heavy at times. Increasing winds E/NE 10-25, G35 High 54

Extended outlook calls for wet weather to continue into Monday morning. Drying out but windy conditions with E/NE gusts up to 40mph. A bit of a break on Tuesday and the first part of Wednesday, but showers likely for the end of the week with temperatures getting back up to seasonal norms in the upper 50s. 

