CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy with morning showers. Some limited afternoon clearing. Air quality is Moderate today. Lake swimming hazard for large waves and rip currents. NE 10-20 mph. High: 75, lower 70s lakeside.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers/thunderstorms. Slight chance some could be strong to severe. ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 65

Monday: Cloudy with showers likely. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Precipitation slowly clears out in the evening. N 5-10 mph. High: 72, upper 60s beaches

Chicago Area Radar | WGN TV