Sunday morning’s forecast is looking mostly cloudy with a few morning flurries or areas of freezing drizzle, wrapping up the snow showers for this weekend. N 10-15 mph

Falling temps all day. High: 25 around lunchtime.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & very cold. Wind chills -10 to 0. NNW 0-5 mph. Low: 9

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a few snow showers. NW 10-15, G20-25 mph. High: 15

Extended outlook delivers a sunnier Tuesday but still very cold temps with lows near zero and highs getting up to the mid-teens. Not quite as cold on Wednesday & Thursday as highs get into the mid to low 20s. Overnight lows still in the lower teens. Temps in the upper 20s on Friday with sunny skies and Saturday increasing clouds and could see our first temps all week at or above freezing.