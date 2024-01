The first day of 2024 will be mainly cloudy around Chicago. Morning lake effect snow is in the forecast. It lingers a bit longer for Northwest Indiana. NNW 5-10. High of 35

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, decreasing some clouds, WSW 5-10. Low of 27.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Tuesday is set to be mostly cloudy, SW 10-20 G30. High of 38.