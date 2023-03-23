Thursday, March 23

HIGH: 42 — LOW: 34

Showery spells, especially in the morning. Perhaps a thunderstorm early in areas south of I-80. Noticeably cooler with nearly steady temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. North to northeast winds 10-22 mph, some gusts.

Thursday Night

Extensive cloudiness lingers. Seasonably chilly. Low: 34.

Friday, March 24

HIGH: 43 — LOW: 36

Considerable cloudiness, chilly for the season. Slight chance of a shower toward evening. High: 43/upper 30s near the lake.

Friday Night

Chilly, raw with a cold rain developing. Precipitation may mix with or change to wet snow toward morning in areas northwest of Chicago. Low: 35.

Saturday, March 25

HIGH: 40 — LOW: 30

Wintry gray skies. Cold rain or mixed precipitation briefly changes to wet snow. Some minor slushy accumulation possible, especially normally colder outdoor surfaces. A chilly high near 40 which is more typical of late February than late March.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, colder. Low around 30, some 20s chillier inland locations.

Sunday, March 26

HIGH: 50 — LOW: 34

Mostly sunny, milder with temperatures more typical of late March. PM lake breeze keeps shoreline areas in the lower 40s. High around 50.

Sunday Night

Increasing cloudiness. Low around 34.