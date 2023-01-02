Monday will be cloudy with dense fog. There’s a 20% showers. High of 41.
Monday night will be cloudy with showers and storms possible. High of 40.
Tuesday clouds continues with rain and chance of storms. High of 61.
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
Monday will be cloudy with dense fog. There’s a 20% showers. High of 41.
Monday night will be cloudy with showers and storms possible. High of 40.
Tuesday clouds continues with rain and chance of storms. High of 61.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now