Gloomy conditions start out Monday with humidity. Showers are likely throughout the day. Humidity and mugginess may help fuel thunderstorms later Monday afternoon.

Breezy and slightly cooler conditions also Monday. High of 74

Calmer conditions overnight Monday into Tuesday.

More comfortable weather returns Tuesday and for the middle of the week. High of 76 Tuesday.

The rest of the week is set to see a return to the 80s.