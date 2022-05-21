Today: Cloudy, showers likely, chance of isolated thunderstorms. N 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland today. High: 65, with falling temps all afternoon into the upper 50s

Tonight: Showers likely, chance of evening isolated thunderstorms, clearing late. N 10-15 mph. Low: 48, a bit warmer by the lake.

Sunday: Clouds & sun with cooler temps. N 10-15 mph. High: 62, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for most of this week to be cooler than normal with highs only in the 60s. Dry for Monday but some rain returns Tue/Wed. More seasonal temps near 70 by the end of the week.