The start of spring is near but winterlike conditions in Chicagoland persist. The second weekend of March will be no different, meteorologist Tim Joyce explains.

Saturday: Low 31 High 37

Cloudy and chilly. Snow developing in the evening. 1-3″ for most around Chicagoland. A bit more toward the WI/IL border, less in southern Chicagoland. E 10-15 mph

Sunday: Low 31 High 39

Snow tapering off into isolated snow showers. Chance of a few PM rain or rain/snow showers in the afternoon.

Extended outlook calls for a return to chillier weather for the work week. Mostly cloudy on Monday with a high of 35 about ten degrees below normal. The chill in the mid-30s continues on Tuesday with a bit more sunshine. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and highs getting back towards the normal of mid-40s. Thursday looks like the mildest day of the week with highs near 50 and a chance of rain. St. Patrick’s Day next Friday looks like a rain/snow mix is possible and high in the lower 40s.