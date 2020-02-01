Clouds to linger one more day

Dear Tom, It seems that we can reasonably expect at least one sixty-degree day during March as winter eases. How often does this actually happen? Tom Gregg, Niles Dear Tom,The first warm days of spring are always a welcome happening, especially in the wake of a cold and snowy winter. March doesn’t always mark the year’s first 60s as Chicago has logged 60-degree readings in all 12 months. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski reports that dating back to 1871, 60-degree or higher readings have been recorded in more than 80 percent of all Marches. The city’s last March without a 60 was just two years ago in 2018, but in that year, Chicagoans basked in three 60-degree-plus days in February. The March with the most days of 60 or higher was in 2012 with 21, a month that also registered an incredible eight days with highs in the 80s.