Clouds move in – temps moderate overnight

Temperatures dropped into the middle 20s around and just after midnight at most Chicago area airport locations, then began to rise as a stratocumulus cloud deck spread in from the west. With clouds overhead, radiational long-wave heat loss reversed as the radiation was reflected off the cloud base back to the surface. By shortly after sunrise, when temps are usually at their lowest, readings had risen into the lower and middle 30s. Lowest overnight temps were 24 at DuPage/West Chicago and 20-degrees at Burlington/Lake Geneva just across the state line in Wisconsin.

Following is a list of area airport locations and the 8AM/overnight low temps:



Location/8am and overnight low temps

Sterling/Rock Falls…34/28

Kankakee…32/27

Peru/Ottawa…34/28

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….32/28

Rochelle….32/26

Joliet….33/26

Waukegan….32/25

Schaumburg….33/26

Lansing….29/25

Pontiac….31/26

Freeport….36/32

Morris/Washburn….32/25

DeKalb…32/26

Rockford….34/25

Midway….35/30

DuPage/West Chicago….33/24

Palwaukee/Wheeling….34/27

O’Hare….35/29

NW Indiana:

Rensselaer….30/27

Valparaiso….33/27

Gary….34/25

SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….29/20

Kenosha….33/24

Janesville….34/27

