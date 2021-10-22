Clouds interfere with low temps/frost formation this Friday morning – frost more likely Saturday morning



Along and south of the Interstate-88/290 corridor a solid deck of stratocumulus clouds trapped long-wave radiational heat loss overnight, holding readings in the 40s. To the north where skies were clear except for periods of scattered to broken altocumulus clouds temperatures dropped into the 30s .In counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line where skies were clear long enough, readings temporarily dipped to the low and mid 30s allowing a few spots to briefly experience some patchy light frost. Farther north over Wisconsin, freezing temps and frost were widespread with overnight lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Clouds should move off to the east and skies clear across most of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana tonight, allowing readings to drop into the 30s almost area-wide. As a result there should be a much better chance of a widespread frost, especially north and west of the city. Frost Advisories will likely be issued, unless for some reason clouds come back into the picture.

Following is a list of low temps observed at area airport locations this morning:

Location/low temp

Freeport….34

Rockford….36

Schaumburg….37

DeKalb….37

Waukegan….38

DuPage/West Chicago….38

Rochelle….40

Palwukee/Wheeling….40

O’Hare….41

Aurora/Sugar Grove….42

Sterling/Rock Falls….44

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….45

Lansing…46

Midway….46

Joliet….48

Peru/Ottawa….48

Morris/Washburn….48

Pontiac….48

Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva….31

Kenosha….33

Janesville….34

Indiana

Gary….46

Rensselaer….46

Valparaiso….46







