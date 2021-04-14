Clear skies, light winds allow temps to bottom-out in upper 20s/lower 30s this Wednesday morning

Under clear skies and light westerly winds, temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s over much of the area away from the city and lake overnight. Lowest readings at area airport locations were 29-degrees at Freeport and Rochelle with many locations falling into the lower 30s.

Low pressure continues to center over Upper Michigan with the cyclonic (counterclockwise) flow around the low giving us the west to northwest winds. As warming takes place, stronger winds from aloft will mix down and we can expect gusts to 20-25 mph today. Stratocumulus clouds wrapped around the low pressure will swing down out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois/northwest Indiana late morning/early afternoon. temperatures will probably struggle to reach or warm much above 50-degrees today.

Snow flurries have been associated with the clouds in Wisconsin, and we could see a few snowflakes here, but it will be more likely to experience a few sprinkles farther south in our area.

Following is a list of area airport location low temperatures this morning:

Location/low temp

Rochelle…29

Freeport…29

Aurora/Sugar Grove…30

Morris/Washburn…30

Sterling/Rock Falls…30

Lansing…31

Joliet…31

Du Page/West Chicago…31

Burlington, WI…31

Pontiac…32

Peru/Ottawa…32

Rensselaer, IN…32

Janesville, WI…32

Kenosha, WI…32

De Kalb…33

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…33

Waukegan…34

Kankakee…34

Rockford…35

O’Hare….36

Midway…36

Valparaiso, IN…36

Gary, IN…37





